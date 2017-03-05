MSNBC Live 03/05/17

No evidence provided in wiretapping allegations

The Washington Post’s Jenna Johnson and USA Today’s Paul Singer talk about President Trump’s accusation against the Obama White House, and what sparked Saturday’s tweet storm. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Former DNI chief: 'I can deny' wiretap of Trump Tower
Obama spokesman disputes Trump's wiretapping claim
23 hours 15 min ago
Trump accuses Obama of wiretapping during campaign
1 day 4 hours ago
Could Russia be after something?
1 day 43 min ago
No, presidents can't order wiretaps
1 day 2 hours ago
Lawrence: Sessions is making himself look guilty
Are Trump's tweets a deflection from Russia probe?
Exclusive: Trump admin. plans expanded family immigrant detention
Inside Pence’s private email use as governor
Sessions to amend Senate confirmation testimony

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL