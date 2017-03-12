MSNBC Live with Thomas Roberts 03/12/17

New health care proposal met with opposing views

Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., discusses with Thomas Roberts the disapproval of the GOP’s replacement bill and how the bill will impact Florida. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

HHS Sec.: "No one will be worse off" on GOP health plan
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara: "I was fired"
20 hours 37 min ago
Maddow: Pence story on Flynn's lobbying hard to believe
1 day 14 hours ago
Trump Jr.: I have "zero contact" with dad
Who is feeding President Trump conspiracy theories?
1 day 37 min ago
Intruder breaches White House grounds
Lawrence: Donald Trump is living in fear
Trump admin. orders abrupt purge of U.S. attorneys
Millions of painkillers sent to tiny WV town of 400
Is a budget cut Trump's greatest threat to history?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL