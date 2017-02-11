MSNBC Live with Thomas Roberts 02/11/17

Is Trump getting a fair shot at the White House?

MSNBC political analyst Jonathan Alter and Managing Director of Independent Women’s Forum, Carrie Lukas, have a discussion about Trump’s administration and what is taking place in the White House. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

