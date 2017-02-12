MSNBC Live with Thomas Roberts 02/12/17

Can bipartisan immigration reform occur under Trump?

Al Cardenas of Squire Patton Boggs joins to discuss the raids carried out by immigration and customs enforcement in at least half a dozen states. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

North Korea fires test missile into sea, South Korea says
Did Flynn talk to Russia during Trump's campaign?
1 day 14 hours ago
Trump threatens to defund California
1 day 49 min ago
First Trump-era ICE raids begin nationwide
1 day 14 hours ago
California dam in crisis raises alarm
1 day 14 hours ago
What options does Trump have on travel ban?
23 hours 12 min ago
What is the GOP doing about health care?
Official: Russia eyes sending Snowden to U.S. as 'gift'
GOP feels pressure to counter Trump
Does Trump already dislike being president?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL