MSNBC Live with Thomas Roberts 03/12/17

Bill Richardson: North Korea missile launch 'a serious threat'

North Korea launched four missiles as a trial run for an attack on the U.S. base in Japan, prior to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s trip to Asia. Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson joins to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

