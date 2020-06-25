With two-thirds of the vote, Dr. Cameron Webb wins Democratic Primary in Virginia

Dr. Cameron Webb is taking care of COVID-19 patients at the University of Virginia Hospital, and now he's also the Democratic nominee for Congress in Virginia's 5th District, which Trump won in 2016. Webb says you can't choose your moments in politics. "The crisis in healthcare, the crisis of racial injustice all over our country. I'm a physician, I'm a healer by background, and I've focused my entire career being at the intersection of healthcare and social justice. I think the timing is right."