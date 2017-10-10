The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 10/10/17

Will Trump-Bannon hand the Democrats subpoena power in 2018?

Political analyst Charlie Cook explains to Lawrence O'Donnell why Democrats' chances of ending the GOP majority in congress are at "even money" after the Trump-Corker feud and Steve Bannon's vow to challenge every Republican Senator running in 2018. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

