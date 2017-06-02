The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 06/02/17

Why Trump gave up 'leader of free world'

Trump says he chose to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord to put America first but a more likely reason is more basic. Max Boot says other nations will try to lead the world to America's detriment. Boot and Michael Grunwald join Joy Reid. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

