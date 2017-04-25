The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 04/25/17

Why did Angela Merkel invite Ivanka Trump to the W20 forum?

Why did German Chancellor Angela Merkel invite President Trump's daughter, Ivanka to a forum in Berlin to discuss women's issues? And why did Ivanka accept, knowing what she would be asked? Boston Globe columnist Indira Lakshmanan joins Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

