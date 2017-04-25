The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 04/25/17
Why did Angela Merkel invite Ivanka Trump to the W20 forum?
Why did German Chancellor Angela Merkel invite President Trump's daughter, Ivanka to a forum in Berlin to discuss women's issues? And why did Ivanka accept, knowing what she would be asked? Boston Globe columnist Indira Lakshmanan joins Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Why did Angela Merkel invite Ivanka Trump...
Greta: I’m Outraged Over This Secret UN Vote
Bill O'Reilly's firing and the women who...
Joy on Essence list of '100 Woke Women'
Wendy Walsh reacts to latest Bill O'Reilly...
Clinton opens up at Women in the World summit
Nancy Smith: How dare Trump call Bill O...
Ivanka Trump: When I disagree with my...
Greta: The Injustice of Unequal Pay
Why this CEO spent millions in the name of...
President, VP make light of Pence’s...
Matthews: With Trump, don’t take fear off...
Cecile Richards: Gorsuch’s record on women...
Rep. Speier wants action, not words from...
Oscar winner fights for equal pay
Sen. Gillibrand on photo scandal: 'No...
Daily Beast: Marines continue to share...
Rep. McSally: Military court should handle...
International Women’s Day and the Trump...
Nude photo social media scandal grips...
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
videos
Women on msnbc
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Matthews: I want Trump to genuflect to the...
Matthews on Ivanka’s WH role: 'Its un...
Rep: Public has right to know how Russia...
Chaffetz Scolds Flynn: ‘You Can’t Do This’
GOP Offers Spending Package Without Border...
Rep. Tom Cole: More Money on the border is...
Why France's election between two...
Josh Earnest on Keith Ellison's critique...
Jeremy Bash: Can Trump listen to facts...
Dems reportedly upset as Senate Russia...
Pres. Trump's threat to Congress fails
Democrats press for action on Senate...
New Orleans removes Confederate monument
2016 acts undercut faith in Comey Trump probe
Three investigations but any investigating?
US world standing rests with military, State
Matthews: We are whizzing by 100 day mark…...
Matthews: Democrats blame Comey for HRC loss
100 Days of Donald Trump
What’s Wrong With the Airline Industry?
Politics
John Kasich on America's 'two paths'
Rep: Public has right to know how Russia...
Josh Earnest on Keith Ellison's critique...
Democrats press for action on Senate...
2016 acts undercut faith in Comey Trump probe
Senate Russia investigation 'flounders'
The Trump bait and switch
Matthews: Democrats blame Comey for HRC loss
A campaign "shattered," glass ceiling left...
Candidate vs. President: Trump changes his...
Inside Clinton’s failed 2016 campaign
Trump Russia investigator leaving DoJ
Report shows Russian govt role in US election
'Mr. Skullduggery' Jeremy Bash on what new...
Now we know why the FBI pursued fmr. Trump...
Warren: Turn heat up on Trump Russia case
Erik Prince grows Trump Russia contact list
Shattered: Authors share the story behind...
CIA's Pompeo blasts Wikileaks that...
British intel spotted Trump camp Russia ties
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Sens. Corker and Coons: America Has Moral...
DeBlasio: Crime Rate Down in New York City
Fmr. Mayor Bloomberg on What People Can Do...
Kasich Says His New Book Looks at Faith...
New Orleans Mayor Discusses City’s...
Trump Compares His High TV Ratings to...
Trump Eyes Massive Tax Cut
As North Korea Conducts Military Exercise,...
NBC News: White House Backs Off Funding...
Joe: Trump Narrowcasting Message to Small...
Former President Obama Returns to Public...
Today’s show in 90 Seconds
Schumer’s Advice Trump: ‘Start Keeping...
Republican Lawmaker: 'I Don't Think We'll...
Has Trump Turned The Corner on Foreign...
'Soft On Crime'? NYC Mayor Responds to...
A Look Behind the FBI’s Plunge Into Politics
As Shutdown Looms, Trump Focuses on...
Trump’s Historically Low Approval Rating,...
100K people to volunteer for 'Comcast...
Rachel Maddow
US world standing rests with military, State
2016 acts undercut faith in Comey Trump probe
New Orleans removes Confederate monument
New Trump hire resurrects corruption question
Trump real estate shown as potential conflict
Trump exposed to conflict through real estate
'Outsider candidates' key in French election
Excess Trump cash pairs with donor access
Report shows Russian govt role in US election
Trump Russia investigator leaving DoJ
Ossoff builds local strategy in national eye
Erik Prince grows Trump Russia contact list
Warren: Trump beating down working families
Warren: Turn heat up on Trump Russia case
Warren: 'Democracy can't be a spectator...
Trump study a game of 'stupid or nefarious?'
Senator Warren joins Rachel Maddow Wednesday
Trump military confusion risks mixed message
Political favor backfiring on new senator
Trump scandals give new meaning to Tax Day