The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 10/09/17

Why a White House expert says 'Trump isn't coming out of surgery'

New reporting says John Kelly is trying to rein in Trump in the wake of his exchange with Sen. Bob Corker. Chris Whipple, who wrote the book on Chiefs of Staff, discusses with Lawrence O'Donnell the challenge of being "the thin line between Trump and disaster." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

