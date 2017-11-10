The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 11/10/17

Where will the excuses end for the GOP?

Jennifer Rubin of the Washington Post says the Republicans must stop making excuses for bad and even criminal behavior just because it is done by Republicans. Jennifer Rubin, David Frum and former prosecutor Barbara McQuade join Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

