The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 02/03/17

What's next for Trump's travel ban?

President Trump's executive order has been halted temporarily -- but what does it mean long-term for visa holders? Lawrence discusses with constitutional law professor Laurence Tribe and ACLU Executive Director Anthony Romero. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

