The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 03/20/17

What it was like inside the Comey hearing

Lawrence O'Donnell talks with John Heilemann & David Corn, who attended today's hearing, about the bombshell moments in Comey's first public testimony about Russian interference in our election, including the revelation the FBI is investigating Trump's Russia ties. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

FBI Director shoots down Trump's wiretap claim
6 hours 35 min ago
GOP hatching last-minute fix to Trumpcare
5 hours 4 min ago
Sesame Street has been mocking Trump since the ‘80s
4 hours 53 min ago
GOP Rep.: I haven't heard evidence Trump was wiretapped
6 hours 12 min ago
Spicer tries distancing Trump from members of his campaign team
Will Democrats filibuster Neil Gorsuch?
Chris: A lot of traffic in Trump world goes to Moscow
Rep. Quigley hints at immunity in Trump-Russia probe
Trump approval at record low: 'Just self destruction'
Trump's SCOTUS pick pitches himself as mainstream judge

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL