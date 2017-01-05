The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 01/05/17

What if Trump doesn't believe intel on Russia?

The C.I.A. Director will brief Trump Friday on evidence that the Russians interfered in the U.S. election. But will he believe it? And if not, how do congressional Republicans respond? Ari Melber discusses with Jason Kander and David Frum. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Top Russians celebrated when Trump won, intel report says
Resistance to Trump begins to grow with local roots
1 day 3 hours ago
Trump brands his newest enemy: Chuck Schumer
5 hours 5 min ago
MA Rep. won't attend Trump's inauguration
3 hours 12 min ago
Sessions busted for faking civil rights record
1 day 2 hours ago
Bernie Sanders: Attacks on Keith Ellison 'unfair and unjust'
Team Trump still struggling to get stars for inauguration
Can tension be eased between intel community, Trump?
Intelligence chiefs: Julian Assange has no credibility
Dylann Roof state trial delayed indefinitely

