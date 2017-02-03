The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 02/03/17

What if Obama did what Trump is doing?

The controversies plaguing the Trump administration in its first two weeks would draw calls of impeachment if Pres. Obama committed the same acts. But Bill O'Reilly thinks those calls may be starting soon. Frank Bruni, Ana Marie Cox & Eugene Robinson join Lawrence. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump's immigration ban
3 hours 18 min ago
Bannon's 'Islamic State of America'
3 hours 21 sec ago
Spicer: Iran's actions won't go unchecked
5 hours 7 min ago
DeVos future uncertain as Senate vote looms
10 hours 3 min ago
Greta: Tragedy in the shadows of Capitol Hill
4 hours 41 min ago
Over 100,000 visas revoked after immigration ban
Gov. Brewer: DeVos is the 'right choice'
Conway cites false 'Bowling Green Massacre'
Leaks throw Trump White House into chaos
Trump to roll back financial regulations

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL