The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 11/13/17

Wendy Sherman: Roy Moore 'does not belong anywhere in real life'

Former Undersecretary of State Wendy Sherman praised the "tremendous courage" of Roy Moore's accusers and says the allegations prohibit Moore from serving in any public office. Neera Tanden & Maria Teresa Kumar also join Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lawrence: Their courage has inspired me
52 min ago
Judicial nominee didn’t disclose wife is White House lawyer
2 hours 58 min ago
George Will: Doug Jones deserves to win AL Senate race
50 min 22 sec ago
Trump Jr. was in contact with Wikileaks: report
4 hours 28 min ago
Ted Cruz pulls support for Roy Moore
4 hours 50 min ago
What is Facebook's global agenda?
Moore taking page from Trump playbook as scandal grows
Trump's strongman adoration continues with Duterte event
New accuser says Moore assaulted her when she was 16
Trump slammed for trusting Putin over U.S. intel

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL