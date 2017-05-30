The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 05/30/17

Wendy Sherman: Kushner backchannel defense 'took my breath away'

Ambassador Wendy Sherman says President Trump's actions on his recent European trip shows that he "plays checkers while other leaders play chess." She agrees with Lawrence O'Donnell that French President Emmanuel Macron is now "leader of the free world." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WH in crisis mode as Russia probe inches closer to Trump
7 hours 15 min ago
Trump's not quite 'home run' of a foreign trip
3 hours 53 min ago
Matthews: Not everyone sees the same thing when they see Trump
4 hours 21 min ago
Hillary Clinton, six months later
3 hours 26 min ago
Jackie Speier: This all adds up to something sinister
4 hours 48 min ago
U.S. missile defense test over Pacific Ocean a key milestone
7 hours 26 min ago
Nikki Haley to U.S. allies: We’ve got your back
Spicer returns to briefing room, avoids specifics on major issues
How will the Trump-Merkel feud impact global relations?
Innocent or sinister? ‘Back channels’ explained

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL