The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 06/13/17

Watergate prosecutor: 'Sessions was not even a credible witness'

Jeff Sessions stonewalled in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee today, says fmr. Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman, not answering questions he should have been required to under oath. Lawrence O'Donnell also discusses with Ron Klain and Karine Jean-Pierre. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Dems fuming over Sessions' refusal to answer questions
4 hours 26 min ago
Schumer: Republicans hiding health bill because they're ashamed
1 hour 36 min ago
Cory Booker: Sessions should not be attorney general
3 hours 15 min ago
Warren grills Republican on secret health care bill
2 hours 36 min ago
Trump friend on Mueller: ‘He’s out to get the president’
5 hours 4 min ago
Matthews: There's something of a monarchy about Trump
Hayes: Why did 3 Trump associates lie about Kislyak?
How Republicans used an ATM to hide from reporters
Report: Russian cyber attacks found in 39 states
Attorney General Sessions and Sen. Wyden have testy exchange on recusal concerns

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL