The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 10/13/17

Watergate lawyer: Manafort $60M Russia relationship 'suspicious'

Former Assistant Watergate special prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks talks with Ali Velshi about NBC News' exclusive reporting about Manafort's "$60 million relationship with a Russian oligarch" and what it could mean to special prosecutor Robert Mueller.

Iran deal negotiator says Trump speech "muddled mess"

