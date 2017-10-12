The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 10/12/17

Watch for what John Kelly didn’t say in White House briefing

Chief of Staff John Kelly answered questions in the briefing room after a series of reports that Donald Trump is "unraveling" in the White House, as a Republican insider says the leaks are a cry for help. Tim O'Brien, Max Boot, and Neera Tanden join Ali Velshi. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

from NBC News and MSNBC

Experts Say Trump Order Could Upend Health Care System

