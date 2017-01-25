The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 01/25/17

Voter fraud: 'This is a lie Trump told himself'

Trump is vowing to investigate his unsubstantiated voter fraud claim, but he may have to investigate a member of his senior staff, one of his cabinet nominees, and his daughter if he follows through. Lawrence discusses with Eugene Robinson, Jason Kander, and Charlie Sykes. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

