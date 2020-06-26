TSA whistleblower says agency isn’t doing enough to keep officers, passengers safe

TSA whistleblower says agency isn’t doing enough to keep officers, passengers safe04:17
While many worry about coronavirus risks that may come with flying on an airplane, there could be another health concern before passengers even get to their gate. Jay Brainard, the TSA Federal Security Director for the state of Kansas, filed a whistleblower complaint over the lack of national safety guidelines at TSA checkpoints, and tells Lawrence O’Donnell the agency still is not doing enough to keep officers – and passengers – safe.