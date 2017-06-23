The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 06/23/17

Trump vs. Medicaid

Despite repeated campaign promises not to cut Medcaid, Trump supports the Senate health care bill, which one GOP senator said cuts health care for "tens of millions." Ari Melber discusses with Andy Slavitt, former Acting Administrator of Medicare and Medicaid. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WaPo: US intel 'captured Putin's specific instructions' on 2016 hack
3 hours 56 min ago
NBC: Trump has taken little action to stop next election hack
4 hours 27 min ago
Rep. Ted Lieu: Trump witness tampering on TV
3 hours 10 min ago
Trump hotel employee hired as White House Chief Usher
2 hours 47 min ago
Rep. Cicilline rips Trump over Mueller-Comey friendship remark
5 hours 9 min ago
Greta: Believe it or not, Washington can get things done
Bernie Sanders on health care bill: Thousands will die
Sen. Wyden: GOP health care bill 'a big con job'
Senate investigating Loretta Lynch conduct during Clinton email probe
Poll: More Americans believe Comey over Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL