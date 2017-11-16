The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 11/16/17

Trump tweets about Franken, silent on Moore

Republicans and Democrats are handling scandal in their party very differently as is the President who slammed Al Franken but is yet to comment on Roy Moore. Fmr US Atty Joyce Vance, Conservative Author Charlie Sykes, and Fmr. US Rep. Donna Edwards Join Ali Velshi. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

GOP tax overhaul would create American dynasties
3 hours 22 sec ago
Kushner withheld WikiLeaks, Russia emails: report
4 hours 22 min ago
GOP, Dems ask for ethics investigation after Franken news
4 hours 37 min ago
Trump using DOJ funds for personal lawsuits: report
4 hours 21 min ago
GOP tax plan faces uncertain future in Senate
5 hours 46 min ago
Trumps could save over a billion dollars under tax plan
Does Trump think Roy Moore can still win?
Franken faces sexual misconduct allegations
New focus group skewers Trump presidency
Roy Moore Accuser Tina Johnson Recounts Incident

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL