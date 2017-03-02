The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 03/02/17

Trump: 'Total' confidence in Sessions (just like Flynn)

Donald Trump says he has total confidence in Jeff Sessions. What does that mean Ask Michael Flynn, who was forced to resign hours after the Trump White House made similar assurances. Lawrence discusses with Neera Tanden and David Corn. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Exclusive: DHS doc undermines Trump case for travel ban
2 hours 5 min ago
AG Sessions recuses himself from Russia investigations
Carter Page: ‘I don’t deny’ meeting with Russian ambassador
3 hours 1 min ago
Paul says the battle over the GOP's healthcare plan is not over
4 hours 39 min ago
What will Russian investigation focus on?
3 hours 45 min ago
Cory Booker: Jeff Sessions has 'eroded' trust of the office
Who is Russian Ambassador Kislyak?
Is Sessions' recusal the 'tip of the iceberg' On Russia?
MaddowBlog: House GOP moving forward with 'secret' health care plan
Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL