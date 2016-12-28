The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 12/28/16
Trump slams Obama in tweet, then changes tone
Trump did a 180 today, slamming Pres. Obama in a tweet in the morning but then refusing to admit to it hours later. Plus, Trump is trying to take credit for an already-announced jobs deal. Lawrence talks with Howard Dean and Jonathan Gruber. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
