The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 03/27/17

Trump scandals are 'soul-sucking, attention-eating black hole'

The editor of 'Foreign Policy' argues that constant chaos and scandal inside the Trump White House are diverting attention from some of the administration's new policies on war and peace. Foreign Policy Magazine editor David Rothkopf joins Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

