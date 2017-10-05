The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 10/05/17

Trump says cryptically 'it's the calm before the storm'

Amid an NBC News report Donald Trump was furious when he heard Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called him a "moron," the president made cryptic comments after a meeting with military generals. Josh Earnest, Ron Klain and Jennifer Rubin join Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

