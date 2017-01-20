The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 01/20/17

Trump's TV series presidency has a name: 'American Carnage'

Inaugural addresses traditionally have themes like hope, unity, and civility – but Donald Trump's was dark and divisive. Lawrence O'Donnell pushes back on Trump's vision, and shares the powerful words another speaker said to Donald Trump today. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

