The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 05/12/17

Trump's statement that tests the rule of law

President Trump's conflicting statements, possible tweeted threat to Comey, and demands of loyalty are testing the rule of law. Plus, the short list for the new FBI Director includes partisan Republican politicians. Joyce Vance and Joan Walsh join Ari Melber. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

