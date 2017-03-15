The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 03/15/17

Trump's own words hurt travel ban in court

A federal judge has blocked Trump's new travel ban, which was about to take effect. Pres. Trump told a rally crowd that the new ban was a 'watered down version' of the first, which is what opponents argued in court. Vince Warren & Ron Klain join Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

