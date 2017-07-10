The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 07/10/17

Trump's new Russia idea draws bipartisan bafflement

Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle introduces legislation to block funding for Trump's suggested cybersecurity unit with Russia. Trump is already backpedaling as another Russia story breaks. Rep. Boyle and Evelyn Farkas join Lawrence O'Donnell to react. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

NYT: E-mail told Trump Jr. of Russian gov't. campaign help
3 hours 33 min ago
Schiff: Trump Jr. meeting key in 2016 hacking timeline
3 hours 15 min ago
Trump's new Russia idea draws bipartisan bafflement
2 hours 32 min ago
President Trump, the pageant, the pop star, and Putin
4 hours 32 min ago
NBC: Sen. Intel Committee wants to talk to Trump Jr.
Podesta: 'Starting to smell more & more like collusion'
Matthews: Why doesn't Trump demand his people come clean?
Carl Reiner doesn't want Justice Kennedy to retire
Donald Trump's ritual humiliation of his surrogates
Republicans trying to rush health care bill again

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL