The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 05/04/17

Trump's 'Mission Accomplished' moment on health care

House Republicans prematurely celebrated passing Trumpcare by one vote in the House, while Senate Republicans said they wouldn't take up the House bill. Lawrence O'Donnell discusses with Dr. Nitin Domlee, John Heilemann, and Charlie Sykes.

