The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 02/23/17

Trump's mental health: 'The elephant in the room'

As psychologists and psychiatrists continue to warn about President Trump's mental health, the Columbia Journalism Review called Trump's mental health "the elephant in the room. Lee Siegel, who wrote the CJR column, and Dr. Lance Dodes join Lawrence. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

