The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 09/15/17

Trump pleased despite backers' fury at 'betrayal' with Democrats

A new report says Trump's mood has remarkably improved since he reached out to "Chuck and Nancy," despite supporters' outrage over DACA. One Republican ally says "betrayal" is Trump's new normal. Maria Teresa Kumar, David Jolly and Asawin Suebsaeng join Ari Melber. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

