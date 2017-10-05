The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 10/05/17

Trump learned of Tillerson 'moron' report when the rest of us did

New reporting from NBC News finds that President Donald Trump was 'furious' when he heard that Rex Tillerson called him a "moron." He fumed for hours with Chief of Staff John Kelly and was further aggravated when Tillerson didn't explicitly deny the report. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

