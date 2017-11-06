The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 11/06/17

Trump lands in Korean peninsula amid nuclear tensions

Donald Trump is in South Korea after telling Japan to buy more U.S. weapons to defend against North Korea. David Rothkopf explains why he thinks Donald Trump’s advisers are afraid the president “is going to say something reckless and insane” on North Korea. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Russia began aiding Trump 3 weeks into campaign: report
4 hours 7 min ago
Trump breaks his own “buy American, hire American” rule
2 hours 30 min ago
Gillibrand: “Outrageous” Congress done nothing on guns
2 hours 44 min ago
Chris Matthews: We are close to nuclear standoff
3 hours 50 min ago
"Paradise Papers" link Zuckerberg and Kremlin investor
4 hours 6 min ago
Wilbur Ross is the latest Trump ally with ties to Russia
Mueller closing in on Michael Flynn
Why a Flynn indictment is more damaging for Trump
TX Rep: If someone wants to kill someone they'll find a way
Fact Check: More guns won't prevent mass shootings

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL