The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 01/03/17

Trump is 'going to war with our intelligence agencies'

Trump tweeted that it was "very strange" that his intel briefing on Russia hacking was moved to Friday, but NBC News reports the meeting was always scheduled that day. Lawrence discusses Trump's attitude toward the intel community with David Corn and Elise Jordan. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

