The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 05/01/17

Trump: 'I would be honored' to meet with Kim Jong Un

Lawrence O'Donnell talks with North Korea experts Gordon Chang and MIT's Jim Walsh about Donald Trump comment that he would be "honored" to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "under the right circumstances." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

