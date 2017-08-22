The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 08/22/17

Trump hints he'll pardon convicted Sheriff Joe Arpaio

Lawrence O'Donnell, Marielena Hincapié, and Ron Klain react to President Donald Trump's announcement at an Arizona rally about convicted ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio: "I'll make a prediction – I think he's going to be just fine." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

