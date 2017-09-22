The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 09/22/17

Trump: GOP doesn't have the guts to repeal Obamacare

Donald Trump called John McCain's opposition to GOP health care efforts "terrible" at a rally in Alabama, as Jimmy Kimmel tweeted his thanks to "hero" McCain for opposing the GOP health care bill. Neera Tanden, E.J. Dionne, and Karine Jean Pierre join Joy Reid. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

