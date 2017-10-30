The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 10/30/17

Trump 'fuming' over Mueller probe indictments, report says

President Donald Trump is reportedly fuming over the developments in the Mueller investigation and spoke to his lawyers multiple times today. Lawrence O'Donnell discusses with Ron Klain and Steve Schmidt. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

3 former Trump campaign officials charged by special counsel
5 hours 49 min ago
Carter Page reacts to indictments, Papadopoulos plea
3 hours 33 min ago
Facebook: Russian-backed election content reached 126M
5 hours 29 min ago
Report: Trump "fuming" over Mueller probe indictments
1 hour 24 min ago
What's next for Mueller's Russia investigation?
5 hours 58 min ago
Schiff: Papadopoulos was on Senate Intel's radar
Will President Trump fire Mueller?
After Mueller indictments, Trump points to Clinton
Swalwell: Ex-Trump adviser only told FBI truth once confronted
Manafort, Gates indicted for conspiracy, money laundering

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL