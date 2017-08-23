The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 08/23/17

Trump flip-flops to ask taxpayers, not Mexico, to fund the wall

Donald Trump promised many times on the campaign trail that he would build his border wall and that Mexico would pay for it. Now he's threatening to a government shutdown to make the American taxpayer foot the bill. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump dossier testimony from Sen. Judiciary could be published
2 hours 47 min ago
Lawrence: Trump's most important lie is about himself
1 hour 45 min ago
Memo outlines Trump ban on transgender people in the US military
2 hours 8 min ago
After 'unhinged' rally, worry about Trump having nuclear codes
1 hour 13 min ago
Trump flip-flops to ask taxpayers, not Mexico, to fund the wall
1 hour 4 min ago
Politico: Trump clashed with GOP over Russia sanctions
Fall is coming: Will the government shut down?
'Back up, you creep': First look at Clinton's new book
Matthews: Trump is holding the gov't hostage for his wall
Janet Napolitano: Arpaio pardon would be a 'dis' to AZ

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL