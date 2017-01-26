The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 01/26/17

Trump disarray starts with the President

The President of Mexico cancels his meeting with Trump, Trump's senior advisor attacks the media, and Trump staffers are leaking insulting stories about Trump's fixation with media reports about him. David Frum and Joy Reid explain that his words matter. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Booker: Trump is 'a repeated liar and propagandist'
3 hours 29 min ago
Mexican President cancels visit with Trump
10 hours 58 min ago
Trump favors torture and 'taking the oil'
3 hours 9 min ago
Boston Mayor: 'If people want to live here, they'll live here'
6 hours 48 min ago
After retreat, how will GOP Congress work with Trump?
6 hours 26 min ago
Inside Tulsi Gabbard’s meeting with Assad in Syria
Tribe pledges to stop Trump's actions on Dakota pipeline
Could Trump's first foreign policy test be N. Korea?
Is Trump's job plan 'trickle-down' all over again?
Connecticut Gov. Malloy: We're going to protect people

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL