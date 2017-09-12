The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 09/12/17

Trump dines with Democrats, hoping to save agenda

President Trump hosted 3 red state Democrats for dinner, hoping to win their support for a future tax cut bill. Fmr. North Dakota Sen. Kent Conrad, who knows what it's like to be a Dem senator in a red state under a Republican president, joins Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Trump’s lax cyber security and the Equifax hack

