The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 09/15/17

Trump demands apology after being called a 'white supremacist'

Donald Trump demanded an apology after ESPN's Jemele Hill tweeted that the president is a "white supremacist." Author Ta-Nehisi Coates gave a must-watch response, citing the public evidence. Ari Melber discusses with Zerlina Maxwell and Karine Jean-Pierre. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

NBC News and MSNBC

