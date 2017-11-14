The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 11/14/17

Trump biographer: Trump deeply would like to be a dictator

Tony Schwartz co-wrote "The Art of the Deal" with Donald Trump and he thinks the thought of starting World War III excites Trump. Schwartz also contributed to the new book, "The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump." He joins Joy Reid to discuss the mental stability of the President. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

