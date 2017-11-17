The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 11/17/17

Trump attacked accusers, Franken apologized

Several former Senate and Campaign staffers who worked for Sen. Al Franken released statements supporting him after he apologized. Meanwhile President Trump and Roy Moore behaved totally differently. Maria Teresa Kumar and Joy Reid join Lawrence. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

