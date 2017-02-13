The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 02/13/17

Trump and Trudeau talk women - but how will Trump act?

President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau create a new coalition to help women in the workplace. But do Donald Trump's words match his actions or his Cabinet's record? MSNBC's Joy Reid discusses with Zerlina Maxwell and Indira Lakshmanan. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

