The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 01/16/17

Trump & 'aid and comfort to the racists'

Lawrence explains how Martin Luther King Jr.'s comments about 1964 GOP presidential nominee Barry Goldwater apply in the era of Donald Trump, who is currently feuding with civil rights hero Rep. John Lewis. Lawrence discusses with Jonathan Capehart and Mark Thompson. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

